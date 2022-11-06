Jaswan-Pragpur/Nagrota (Himachal Pradesh): Uniform Civil Code will be implemented in Himachal Pradesh if the Jai Ram Thakur government comes back to power, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday. Addressing his second election rally of the day here, the BJP leader also promised to look into irregularities in the salary system of government employees if voted back to power.

"If you elect the Jairam Thakur government, I promise you that the common civil code will be implemented in Himachal Pradesh. No one can stop that," he said. Apart from implementing the UCC, the BJP in its election manifesto for the hill state has also promised 33 per cent reservation for women in government jobs, new educational institutions and sops for various segments.

Urging women to encourage their daughters to study at least up to Class 12, Shah said the government will gift them two-wheelers. "She will ride to school in the morning and also help you bring vegetables home in the evening," the home minister said. During an election rally at Nagrota in Kangra district earlier in the day, Shah claimed that the BJP will win both the lower and upper parts of Himachal Pradesh. Traditionally, Congress has been a strong contender in the upper parts of the state.

He also took a swipe at the poll guarantees given by the Congress in its manifesto, saying the people of Himachal Pradesh will not believe in that party's poll guarantees. The home minister has been holding a series of rallies on Sunday in the state, which is going to polls on November 12.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also said that the BJP will win both the lower and upper parts of Himachal Pradesh ahead of the Assembly polls on November 12. During an election rally here in Kangra district, Shah also took a swipe at the poll guarantees given by the Congress in its manifesto.

The state is divided into upper and lower Himachal. While Mandi, Kullu, Shimla, Solan, Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, Sirmaur and Chamba form upper Himachal, the lower parts of the state comprise Chamba, Una, Kangra Bilaspur and Hamirpur. Traditionally, the Congress has been a strong contender in the upper parts of the state.

Interestingly, political leaders and supporters generally make their inclination clear through their Himachali cap or topi. While the BJP leaders wear red caps, the Congress members wear green topis. "This time, red topi will be the BJP and green topi will also the BJP," Shah said, claiming that the saffron party will trounce the Congress in its bastion.

Alleging that Congress was involved in corruption during its tenure, Shah said, "Who will believe in their guarantees? They ruled for 10 years but only indulged in big scams. Now they are making guarantees to befool the innocent people of Himachal Pradesh." Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah said his stature had grown globally.

The home minister claimed that when Indian students were stranded in Ukraine during its war with Russia, Modi had called up presidents of the two countries and asked them to stop the war for a couple of days so that Indians could be evacuated. "This is unprecedented for the world. Our students were evacuated safely," Shah said.

The home minister also made a mention of the development work and government initiatives like Himcare health scheme and Jal Jeevan Mission to ensure safe drinking water. Lauding Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Shah said the state attracted an investment of Rs 44,000 crore under his leadership. The home minister has been holding a series of rallies in the state on Sunday as only six days are left for the polling.(PTI)

