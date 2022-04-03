Pulwama: Militants shot at and injured two non-local persons in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday evening, police said.

"At about 7.15 pm, terrorists fired upon two non-local persons namely Dheeraj Dutt and Surinder Singh - both residents of Pathankot, Punjab, at Nowpora in Litter area of Pulwama," a police official said. Both the injured were shifted to District Hospital of Pulwama initially, from where Singh was then referred to SHMS hospital in Srinagar.

(More details awaited)