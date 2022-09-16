Amritsar: The Amritsar rural police arrested two more accused in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case. According to police, the accused gangster Manpreet Singh alias Mani Raia and Mandeep Tufan were arrested on Friday during a covert operation. A police spokesman said that Manpreet was arrested from Kukkarwala village located on Ajnala road.

The second accused gangster Mandeep Tufan was arrested in village Khakh between Jandiala Guru's village and Tarn Taran. Police were looking for Manpreet Singh alias Mani Raia for the last-one-and-a-half years in a previous case. However, the name of Mani Raya Jaggu, a resident of Khas Khilchian, a village in Bhagwanpuria had come up in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case.

Also read: 6th shooter in Sidhu Moosewala killing had plans to flee country: Punjab DGP

Since then, police were on the lookout for Raia and search operations were intensified to nab him. According to police, at the time of Sidhu Moose Wala's murder, Mani Raia was near the scene of the incident and was asked to give cover to the shooters. Raia was also wanted in the Rana Kandhowalia murder case on August 3, 2021.

Earlier, with the arrest of the last accused shooter Deepak Mundi, along with his two aides, from the Indo-Nepal border in West Bengal on Sunday, the Punjab police arrested the 23rd accused in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case. The police said that the accused were arrested when they were attempting to escape to Nepal.

The other two arrested persons have been identified as Kapil Pandit and Rajinder alias Joker. The operation was carried out jointly by the Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) along with Delhi Police and Central agencies. Moosewala was shot dead in Mansa village on may 29 this year.