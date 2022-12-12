New Delhi: The two defence corridors in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have so far drawn a combined potential investment worth Rs. 23,933 crore, the Government informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday. The information was shared in the Upper House of the Parliament by MoS (Defence) Ajay Bhatt in a written reply.

The Minister stated that according to the information shared by the Uttar Pradesh Government for the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC) 105 Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) have been signed with industries worth potential investment of Rs. 12,139 Crores.

"Already, Rs. 2,422 Crore have been invested in UPDIC. Total 1,608 Hectare of land has been acquired for development of UPDIC," the MoS stated. He further stated that according to the information shared by the Tamil Nadu Government for the Tamil Nadu Defence Industrial Corridor (TNDIC) potential investment worth Rs .11,794 Crore by 53 industries through MoUs.

"Already, Rs. 2,422 Crore have been invested in UPDIC. Total 1,608 Hectare of land has been acquired for development of UPDIC," the MoS stated.

On being asked to comment on whether the Government will consider Visakhapatnam, the headquarters of Eastern Naval Command, for establishing a defense industrial corridor, Bhatt replied that there is no such proposal.