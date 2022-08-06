Nalgonda: The family members of two households at the Chintapalli mandal of Telangana's Nalgonda district have been left perplexed after authorities sent them bills worth a whopping Rs 87,338 and Rs 88,368 for less than a month. It is learnt that the bill of Rs 87,338 was sent to a household in Pullaiah Nallavelli for July 16 to August 5.

Also read: Bizzare! This UP village gets power bills from two states

Likewise, a bill of Rs 88,368 for 8,793 units of power for 20 days was sent to Niranjan Nallavelli. The consumers wondered about the hiked bills when they used only two bulbs and a fan. Pullaiah's son Saidulu lamented that the authorities have not taken readings for years because of free electricity for Dalits. He said they had approached the officials over the matter, who, however, failed to come up with satisfactory answers. When ETV Bharat asked the AE Srikanth Reddy concerned for an explanation, he said that the situation has arisen “because the staff, who worked in the past did not take readings for months”.