Jaipur: The official Twitter account of Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra was hacked on Sunday morning at 11.28 am, though it was recovered two hours later. The hackers posted a tweet in the Arabic language after hacking the Twitter account.

The cyber police station of Jaipur Police Commissionerate along with all the cyber experts was busy recovering the Twitter account.

Pakistani hackers are suspected to be behind the hacking. The English translation of the Arabic tweet is 'good morning, uncle spooky and hybrid are upon you'.

Cyber ​​experts have gathered to find out what the hackers want to say through the message and also check the security features of the Governor's account to see how the account got hacked.

The Public Relations Officer posted at Raj Bhavan informed that the account has been recovered. Even then the post written in the Arabic language on Kalraj Mishra's Twitter account remained intact.

Also Read: NDRF Twitter handle hacked, will look into it right away: DG Atul Karwal