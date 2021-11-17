New Delhi: The Supreme Court bench led by the Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana on Wednesday slammed the media for misreporting the Delhi pollution situation.

"Debates in TV are creating more pollution than anywhere else, they don't understand what is the issue, they have their own agendas and rules. We can't help them!," said the Chief Justice of India.

The bench comprising Justice Ramana, Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Surya Kant was hearing a matter regarding pollution in Delhi. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that nasty instances have occurred on media quoting him of saying that stubble burning causes only 4-10% pollution whereas the affidavit said that it is responsible for 35-40%. Media said that the court was given less figure in view of elections, which the Solicitor General vehemently opposed and said that he provided everything accurate.

The data provided by the government portrayed various factors including stubble burning contributed majorly to the pollution during the months of October and November. SG Mehta said that the pollution level went up due to winds for two months. "This is common sense that this is the season of stubble burning, it's obvious that it will increase, we have to ignore certain things and focus on the main issue," said CJI.

"We are bound to get this type of criticism when we are holding public offices. Our conscience is clear, we are working for the betterment," said CJI. The court said the controversy over percentage is irrelevant and they are focused on controlling the main problem that is pollution. The court will take up the matter again next week.

