Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister KCR has finalised the TRS candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections. Hetero Group chairman and managing director Bandi Parthasaradhi Reddy, businessman-turned-politician Vaddiraju Ravi Chandra (alias Gayatri Ravi) and Telangana Publications Private Limited chairman and managing director D Damodar Rao will be the TRS candidates for the three vacant Rajya Sabha seats from the State.

Chief Minister KCR handed over B forms to Rajya Sabha candidates Damodar Rao, Parthasarathy Reddy and Vaddiraju Ravi Chandra. Ravi Chandra will file a nomination on Thursday while the other two will file nominations in a couple of days. One of the three candidates named by the TRS will file a nomination on Thursday for the by-election to be held on May 30.

The vacancy arose due to the resignation of Banda Prakash after he was elected to the Telangana Legislative Council. May 19 is the last date for filing nominations. The Election Commission last week announced the schedule for two seats of the Upper House of Parliament as sitting members V Lakshmikanta Rao and D Srinivas will be retiring on June 21. The election notification for the two seats will be issued on May 24. The last date for filing nominations is May 31. Election, if necessary, will be held on June 10.