Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb along with Commerce Minister of Bangladesh Tipu Munshi laid the foundation stone for the third Indo-Bangladesh border haat at Kamalpur (India), Kurmaghat (Bangladesh) border on Thursday.

Tripura Chief Minister said the border haat is spread across 75 square meters and can accommodate 100 vendors on each side. It will further boost the trade between India and Bangladesh, he said. "Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tripura is steadily marching ahead on the path of development. I would like to thank the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina for organizing this Border Haat," he said.

The chief minister also remembered Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founding father of Bangladesh. "We have proposed for 8 Border Haats in Tripura, out of which 2 are running and 2 more have been allowed. Apart from Kamalpur, another Border Haat will come up at Raghna in Dharmanagar district. These border haats will strengthen the trade ties as well as the spiritual ties between the two countries," Deb said.

Commerce Minister of Bangladesh Tipu Munshi, Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Vikram Doraiswami, MP of Bangladesh Md. Abdus Shahid, and Tripura Industry and Commerce minister Manoj Kanti Deb also attended the ceremony. Tripura has two border haats including one in Kasba at Tripura’s Sepahijala district and another one in Srinagar in Belonia’s in South district. Chief Minister Deb also presented bamboo products made by indigenous communities to Tipu Munshi on the occasion.