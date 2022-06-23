Karnataka: Residents of several villages in Holenarasipur taluk in Karnataka experienced tremors in the early hours of Thursday. According to sources, the villagers experienced tremors for 10 seconds at about 4.30 a.m. The vessels and other materials inside many houses fell down due to the impact.

The villagers of Bettasatanahalli, Halli Mysuru, Kallahalli, Dala Gowdanahalli, Dodda Kadanuru, Pooje Koppalu, Belawadi, Makavalli, Tejoor, Gohalli, Kurikavalu, Odanahalli, Niduvani, Chittanahalli Layout, Narasimhanayaka Nagara, and Housing Board experienced mild earthquake.

Reportedly, the police and district authorities rushed to the spot and counselled the villagers. The locals fear that the tremors were a result of the mining being done in the villages of Dodda Ladanur and Dada Gowdanahalli in the Hassan district. As per media reports, tremors were also felt in many villages of Karnataka's Mandya district. Officers rushed to the areas and reviewed the situation.