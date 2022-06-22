Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday dispatched the second consignment of relief worth Rs 67.70 crore to the crisis-hit Sri Lanka.

A cargo ship, carrying the relief material, was flagged off from the Thoothukudi port by State Ministers Gingee K S Masthan, R Chakrapani, P Geetha Jeevan, and Anita Radhakrishnan in the presence of officials.

Also read: India sends one more consignment of 40,000 MT of diesel to crisis-hit Sri Lanka



About 14,712 MT rice worth Rs 48.30 crore, 250 tonne of Aavin milk powder valued at Rs 7.50 crore besides Rs 11.90 crore worth of life-saving drugs were shipped. The relief material was being sent due to the initiative of Chief Minister M K Stalin who, after obtaining a nod from the Central government, flagged off a ship laden with relief supplies on May 19 from the Chennai port. That was the first consignment About Rs 45 crore worth of relief, including 9,000 MT rice, 200 MT of Aavin milk powder and 24 MT of life-saving medicines were sent then. (Agency inputs)