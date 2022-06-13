Chennai: Tamil Nadu on Sunday added 249 new COVID-19 infections, including 10 returnees from other states and abroad, pushing the tally to 34,57,382 while the overall fatalities remained unchanged at 38,025 with zero deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the health department said. The number of people who have recuperated from the viral disease rose to 34,18,025 with 148 more people getting discharged in the last 24 hours.

Tamil Nadu currently has 1,332 active coronavirus cases, a medical bulletin said. Chennai accounted for the majority of new cases with 124 while the remaining were spread across 18 districts. The state capital leads among districts with 733 active infections and overall 7,53,522 coronavirus cases. A total of 14,065 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6,67,86,042, the health bulletin said. (PTI)