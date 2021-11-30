Agartala: Tripura Law and Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath has slammed the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) for their allegedly false statement over the results of the civic body election and claimed that the party is misleading people.

Speaking to reporters, Nath said that even after opening their account in Tripura 22 years ago, TMC has miserably failed to hold their votes. “The Trinamool Congress failed to hold their voters' percentage after 22 years of opening their account in this state. Trinamool Congress opened its account in Tripura's politics with Sudhir Ranjan Majumder, who was the then chief minister of the state when he stood for West Tripura parliamentary constituency in 1999,” he said.

“Despite receiving 26.40% in 1999 and 23.35% in 2016, TMC leaders like Rajib Banerjee and Subal Bhowmik are misleading people of Tripura claiming that the party came in second position with 16.39 per cent of votes in three months of their activities”, he further added.

On November 28 the results of the Tripura civic body election were declared where BJP bagged all the seats, followed by CPIM who won two wards. TMC and TIPRA won one each. TMC senior leader Rajiv Banerjee then claimed that even after fighting for only 4 months, the party has risen to become the second opposition party in the state.

TMC candidate Manoj Das received 23.35% during the by-election of the Khowai assembly constituency, he added. Nath, meanwhile, said that according to State Election Commission, the BJP has received 59.01 per cent of votes, CPI-M received 18.13 per cent and Trinamool Congress got 16.39 per cent.