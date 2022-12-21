Gurugram (Haryana): Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama has said that this world ultimately depends on whole-heartedness, truthfulness and openness. There are no distinctions between communities and religions.

The Dalai Lama said, "We smile at each other and pray together. India's concept of Karuna (forgiveness) and Ahimsa (non-violence) is a key thing and we must preserve it."

The spiritual leader said that there is no point in creating division among humans. "We should all live together without any violence. Disagreements should be resolved by keeping in mind that all are our brothers and sisters, building the world without weapons."

Referring to the unchecked weaponisation of the world, the Dalai Lama said, "So, now we look at the world - aggression, atrocity, violence, so many people are killed, keen to create nuclear weapons. In last few centuries, too much violence. Human brain used for weapons, how to kill, how to destroy your neighbour. That is totally wrong."