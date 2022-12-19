New Delhi: Three projects worth Rs 1,564 crore of state-run SAIL have been delayed due to reasons like slow progress in work, delay in obtaining clearances among others, Parliament was informed on Monday.

"Three projects i.e. installation of new sinter plant and rebuilding of COB 8 at Bokaro Steel Plant, and modification in washing circuit of CSW plant at Dalli mines have been delayed primarily due to slow progress of work by contractor, impact of Covid, delay in obtaining requisite clearance etc," Minister of State (MoS) for Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

According to the minister, installation of new sinter plant is being done at an investment of Rs 1,111 crore, while rebuilding of coke oven battery (COA) 8 is being carried out for an investment of Rs 285 crore at SAIL's steel plant in Bokaro, Jharkhand.

Another modification in the washing circuit of CSW plant of Dalli mines is underway at Rs 168 crore at Bhilai Steel Plant, Kulaste informed the Upper House. Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), under the Ministry of Steel, is the country's largest steel making company having an annual production capacity of about 21 million tonnes. (PTI)