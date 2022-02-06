Sultanpur (UP): Three people were burnt alive when the car they were travelling in met with an accident and caught fire on Purvanchal Expressway on Sunday.

The car on the way to Azamgarh from Lucknow went up in flames after colliding with a divider on the highway as the driver lost control of the vehicle at Arwal Kiri Karwat village under Gosaiganj police station area of ​​the district. The occupants of the car were burnt alive. Soon after, fire brigade vehicles and local police reached the spot while the process of identification of the dead has been started.

The incident resulted in long queues of vehicles on both sides of the expressway. Superintendent of Police Dr. Vipin Mishra said that the process of identification of the dead is being done through the number plate. "Police and fire brigade vehicles have been sent. We are constantly in touch with the local police to restore the traffic. Necessary legal action will be ensured after informing the relatives of the deceased," he said.