Sonipat (Haryana): Three MBBS students of Rohtak PGI died while three others were severely injured after the car they were travelling in crashed into stone barricades on the Meerut-Jhajjar National Highway in Sonipat on Tuesday evening.

According to the police, the students were heading to Haridwar from Rohtak in a Hyundai i20 car when it crashed into the barricades on the highway. The crash was so severe that the car went up in flames immediately. Three of the six students died on the spot while three others received critical burn and crash injuries.

The deceased have been identified as Pulkit from Narnaul in Haryana, Sandesh from Rewari, and Rohit from Gurugram. Those injured are Ankit, Narveer, and Somveer. Police sent the bodies to the government hospital in Sonipat for post-mortem and the three injured are being treated at Rohtak PGI.