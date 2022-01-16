Belagavi: Three babies who fell ill after receiving the Rubella vaccine have died in Ramadurga taluk of Belagavi district. Different vaccines against deadly diseases were administered to a total of 21 children by the staff of the Salaghalli Primary Health Center in Ramadurga on January 12.

Rubella vaccine was administered to 4 children after which all four babies fell ill and were admitted to Ramadurga Taluk Hospital for treatment. But three among them, named Pavithra Hulagur (13 months), Madhu Umesh Kuragundi (14 months), and Chetana (15 months) died on various days, while the 4th baby's condition is also said to be critical. A case has been filed at Kulagoda Police Station.

Speaking to the media, Belagavi DHO Dr. SV Muneyal said, "We have taken this case seriously and ordered a thorough probe. As per the primary reports, children died due to the side effects of the vaccine. Blood and urine of deceased babies (taken during treatment) have been sent to the laboratory. We will take strict action after receiving post mortem report".

At the same time, he also asserted that children need to be vaccinated against deadly diseases "Every child must be vaccinated against deadly diseases and parents should not fear such vaccines".

