New Delhi: Amid reports that China is building a second bridge over territory occupied by it in Pangong Tso that will be capable of accommodating heavily armored vehicles, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi on Thursday said, “We are monitoring the situation. The area that is referred to, of course, we always felt it was occupied”.

The development comes as the Ladakh border standoff between the two nations enters the third year. Addressing the weekly media briefing here, an MEA spokesperson said, “We had various rounds of conversations with the Chinese side at different levels –diplomatic and military”.

Bagchi reiterated that during the visit of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to New Delhi in March this year, EAM Jaishankar conveyed our expectations to him. “The frictions and tensions that arise from China’s deployment since April 2020, cannot be reconciled with normal relations”, Jaishankar said.

Bagchi further said that India will continue to remain to engage with the Chinese side both diplomatically and militarily, to ensure that the directions given by the two ministers are implemented fully.

Commenting on the building of the second bridge by the Chinese side, Bagchi said, “ We have seen reports on this bridge or a second bridge. We are monitoring the situation. The area that is referred to, of courses, we always felt is occupied. Talks are ongoing with the Chinese side”.

There is no official reaction or confirmation by the Indian defense ministry on the new construction.

It is pertinent to note that when reports about the construction of the first bridge linking the north and south banks of the strategic Pangong Lake came into the limelight in January, the external affairs ministry said the structure is located in areas under illegal occupation by China for 60 years. MEA’s spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi, had said that ‘India has never accepted such illegal occupation’.

The second bridge is being constructed parallel to the first bridge, which is narrower and was completed in April this year.

