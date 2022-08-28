Hyderabad: A meeting of the National Farmers Unions on Sunday adopted a resolution that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will take the lead in uniting the farmers of the country from the village level to fight against the Centre, which is pursuing anti-farmer policies and protect the agriculture sector. An official release from the CM's office said Rao called upon the national farmers' leaders to uphold the dignity of the ryots and work together to protect their self-respect.

He asserted that the peasants' plights and agricultural crisis can be solved by taking up a combined struggle in coordination between the farmers' movement and Parliamentary way. Rao made it clear that the path trodden during the Telangana movement should be followed in resolving the farmers' problems to reach the goals.

Rao appealed to the farmers' leaders to take a plunge into politics and help solve the problems of the farmers.

Under the chairmanship of Rao, the National Farmers Association leaders held a meeting for the second time today at Pragati Bhavan, the official residence of the CM. After Saturday's resolution to float a national farmers united front, the meeting discussed the farmers' issue. The meet decided to organize another meeting soon and formulate the policy rules, the release added. Senior leaders at the meeting requested Rao to draw up an action plan for the movement, blue print to unite the entire farming community and a strategy to move forward. PTI