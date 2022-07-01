Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir): A tempo carrying pilgrims to Kashmir from Jammu on Friday morning met with an accident on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district. The vehicle skidded off the highway and overturned near Sherbibi in Banihal, said officials. The tempo was going to the Amarnath shrine when the accident took place. The injured pilgrims have been identified as Kundan Kumar from Uttar Pradesh (59), Vivek (10) and Anita Gupta (49) from Chhattisgarh. The injured were rescued by police personnel and have been shifted to a hospital in Banihal.

According to reports, the pilgrims were traveling to the Amarnath shrine located in south Kashmir Himalayas. The Amarnath Yatra had been suspended in 2019 due to the tensions caused by the abrogation of Article 370. It was once again cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Yatra resumed on June 30 after a three-year gap. The Jammu & Kashmir administration estimated that approximately six to eight lakh pilgrims will arrive this year.