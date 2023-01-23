Hyderabad: Telugu actor Sudheer Varma, known for his roles in movies such as "Second Hand" and "Kundanapu Bomma", died by suicide on Monday. As per reports, Sudheer Varma took his life at his residence in Vizag reportedly due to some personal issues. Mourning his demise, Sudhakar Komakula tweeted, "Sudheer! @sudheervarmak. Such a lovely and warm guy’ It was great knowing you and working with you brother! Can’t digest the fact that you are no more! Om Shanti!"

Director Venky Kudumula also took to Twitter and expressed his shock over the unfortunate death of Sudheer. He shared a pic of Sudheer and wrote, "Sometimes the sweetest smiles hide the deepest pain..We never know what others are going through.. Please be empathetic and spread just love !! Miss you ra Sudheer ! You shouldn’t have done this.. May ur soul rest in peace."

Many other actors shared their shock and outrage over the tragedy. Sudheer made his debut with Swamy Ra Ra, starring Nikhil Siddharth and Swathi Reddy, which was released in 2013. He went on to feature in Naga Chaitanya and Kriti Sanon's film Dohchay. He later directed Keshava in Isha Kopikar, Nikhil Siddharth, and Ritu starrer. The deceased actor's final rites will take place in Vizag on Tuesday. Several such incidents involving young actors ending their lives were witnessed last year as well. The unfortunate list has names including Tunisha Sharma, Vaishali Takkar, Pallavi Dey, Bidisha De Majumdar, and Manjusha Niyogi.

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)