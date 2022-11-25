New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed an appeal filed by the National Investigation Agency against the bail plea of Anand Teltumbde in a case alleging his role in the 2018 Bhima Koregaon violence case. "Teltumbde was giving lectures for Dalits mobilization. Is that a terrorist activity?" Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud asked the Assistant Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati before dismissing the plea.

A bench comprising CJI DY Chandrachud and Justice Hima Kohli was hearing the Special Leave Petition filed by the NIA. The Bombay High Court had stayed the bail order for one week so that NIA could prefer an appeal and the stay expires on Friday.

The bench junked the plea clarifying that it would not interfere with the bail grant given by Bombay HC, on the grounds that there was no terrorist role attributable to Teltumbde as required under the UAPA with which he was charged. "There has to be a specific role to bring UAPA into action. We don't see anything more than Dalit mobilization," CJI Chandrachud said.

Appearing for the NIA, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati contended that the emails and some other evidence recovered from Teltumbde clearly point to possible law and order problems, and his association with a banned organization Communist Party of India (CPI).

"There's a letter written by him with inputs to celebrate naxalbari movement. It also has instructions to increase student mobilization activities," ASG Bhati observed, to which the bench responded that Dalit mobilization is not a terrorist activity.

"Coordinating with a proscribed organization is also an offense," Bhati argued. "The organization was banned recently owing to the attacks on security forces across the country. It barely has anything to do with the Bhima Koregaon violence," the bench observed before it dismissed the case.