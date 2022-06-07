Hyderabad (Telangana): The Telangana State Women's Commission on Monday sought a report from the Director General of Police M Mahendar Reddy on the case of gangrape of a teenage girl here. Taking suo motu cognisance of the case, the Commission urged the DGP to submit a report on it and called for tough punishment to the culprits.

The 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by five persons including three juveniles, in the guise of offering her a ride home from a pub in Hyderabad. The incident occurred on May 28, when the victim was returning home after a party in the Jubilee Hills. The police said on Sunday that four accused have been apprehended and the hunt for the last accused is still underway.

Of the four arrested accused, three are juveniles and one is an adult, Saduddin Malik, who was produced before the court and has been sent to the judicial remand for 14 days. The police had also earlier confirmed that one of the accused is linked to a top politician. Taking cognizance of the incident, Telangana Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan has sought an immediate report on the matter.

Meanwhile, a senior police official said a man has been booked for allegedly uploading on social media a video of the minor victim with the accused, reportedly revealing her identity.

