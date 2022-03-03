New Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao met BJP MP Subramanian Swamy and farmer leader Rakesh Tikait in the national capital on Thursday. The three leaders discussed the current political situation in the country, party sources said.

KCR, as Rao is popularly known, has been camping in the national capital for the past few days. He is due to visit Ranchi on Friday, party sources said.

The Telangana CM has lately intensified efforts to take on the ruling BJP at the Centre. He has been reaching out to regional leaders in different states as part of his plans to forge an anti-BJP alliance at the national level.

Ahead of his arrival in Delhi on Monday night, there were talks that KCR would meet leaders of opposition parties, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav.

It was also speculated that he is likely to join West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee at a Samajwadi Party election rally in Varanasi on Thursday. There have been no developments on this front so far.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait had led the farmers' protests against the three Central farm laws, which have been since repealed by the government. Tikait has been critical of the BJP.

Of late, BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has been critical of the Central government's handling of different issues.

As part of his exercise to reach out to political leaders in other parts of the country, KCR had recently travelled to Mumbai where he met Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiva Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray. He had also met NCP chief Sharad Pawar on that occasion. With the BJP trying to emerge as an alternative to the ruling TRS in Telangana, relations between the two have taken a turn for the worse over the last few months.

