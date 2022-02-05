Patna: Tej Pratap Yadav, son of national president of Rashtriya Janata Dal Lalu Prasad Yadav, keeps trying his hands in different things apart from politics. After the incense sticks business, he comes up with a rice brand named LR Rice and Multigrain Private Limited which he launched on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami on Saturday.

The company is named after Tej Prataps' parents Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi and Tej Pratap himself is the Managing Director of the company. According to Yadav, the company aims to increase farmers' income and generate employment for the youths in the region. "Rice will be directly purchased from farmers without any involvement of a middleman so that farmers can get an adequate amount for their crops," he adds.

The tag line for the brand will be 'Grow yours, eat yours, earn yours, Jai Bihar'. Initially, the brand will restrict its sales to Bihar but later it will available for pan-India for which a mega showroom is also being set up at Patna's Anisabad.

Interacting with media persons, Pratap said that he also informed HAM Chief Jitan Ram Manjhi about his new venture and invited him to buy his rice brand. Talking about his brand, Pratap claimed that a good check would be kept on the quality of the product and if anyone proves adulteration in the product, then he would reward him.

On ETV Bharat's question if Tejashwi Yadav will be made the national president of the party, Tej Pratap "my father has already given his clarification over the issue and there is no need to answer it."

Earlier, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav completely quashed the speculation that he would step down from the post and son Tejashwi Yadav could take over as the next party president. "Those who run such news reports are fools," said Lalu.

