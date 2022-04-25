Agra (Uttar Pradesh): A student in Agra has complained to his teacher that his parents are forcing him to give up school and engage in cattle grazing.

On Friday, Man Singh, 12, who studies in Nasua Junior High School, Basai in the Agra district, told his sob story to his teacher. The teacher gave him a patient hearing and also wanted to know why his parents were objecting to his studies. The matter is related to the Basai panchayat under Jagner block in the Agra district of Uttar Pradesh.

The student told the teacher that his parents are preventing him from attending school. "I was beaten up for it on several occasions. I was told by my parents that my studies won't help me much. I was asked to engage in cattle grazing instead of wasting time," he claims. The teacher is planning to visit Man Singh's house and try to persuade his parents to let him continue his education.