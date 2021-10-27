Kolkata: The Supreme Court of India, on Wednesday, ordered a probe into Pegasus spyware controversy and also ordered the formation of a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct thorough investigation.

The Apex court has also said that SIT will review all the allegations and charges relating to the Pegasus spyware row and submit a report to the Supreme Court within eight weeks. The SIT will be led by the retired judge of the apex court, RV Ravindran and the two other members of the SIT will be Aloke Joshi and Sandip Oberoi.

On this issue, ETV Bharat contacted political leaders from different political parties in West Bengal and received 'mixed' reactions.

Firstly, ETV Bharat's correspondent contacted senior Trinamool Congress leader and the party Lok Sabha member from Dum Dum, Saugata Roy. He wholeheartedly welcomed the apex court order.

“The Supreme Court of India’s verdict has upheld the right to privacy of people. Just on this issue, the opposition parties did not allow the Parliament to function during the entire monsoon session. Now, the apex court verdict is proof that our stand on this issue was correct. The SC also feels that the Pegasus spyware controversy has breached the right to privacy of the people. At last, a Supreme Court-monitored probe by an independent committee of experts will bring out the truth and prove the involvement of the Union government behind the controversy,” Roy said.

While Central Committee Member of CPI(M), Robin Deb was skeptical about it. “Let the newly formed committee submit its report. Only after that, it would be proper to give any reaction on this issue,” he said.

However, a cautious reaction on this issue came from the state general secretary of BJP in West Bengal, Sayantan Basu. “We respect the verdict of the Supreme Court. Since the matter involves the Union government it would not be proper for the state-level leaders to give any reaction on this issue. Only our central leadership can give a detailed reaction on it," Basu said.

None of the state-level Congress leaders were willing to share their views on this issue. However, Congress’s national spokesman, Randeep Surjewala welcomed the Supreme Court verdict through a Tweet, "Pseudo-Nationalism is the last refuge of cowardly fascists everywhere. Welcome SC order setting up Spl Committee to examine misuse of spyware #Pegasus despite Modi Govts embarrassing attempts to evade, avoid & divert attention in the name of National Security. Satyamev Jayate!"