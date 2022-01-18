New Delhi: Hearing a matter pertaining to formulation of a policy for community kitchens to prevent starvation deaths, the Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Central Government whether it was true that the country had not witnessed a single death due to starvation.

This came after the Central Government told the SC that there is not a single death reported due to starvation by the states and there is just one 5-year-old boy from Tamil Nadu who died due to hunger as per a press report. The Centre also said that it is spending huge amounts of money on 131 food-related schemes.

"Can we understand then that there is no starvation death in the country?," asked surprised Chief Justice of India, N.V. Ramana, in response.

"Why is central government relying on 2015-16 report? Are you willing to say there is no death in the country except for one that is reported in some press?," asked Justice Hima Kohli presiding over the bench led by CJI.

Court said that it doesn't want the Central Government to take the matter as adversarial and suggested it to frame a model scheme to prevent starvation deaths which the states can adopt and modify as per their suitability, due to the situation being different everywhere and the lack of adoptability of a universal scheme due to the same reason.

The top court also told the Centre that as per the states they are ready to provide food if the central government provides funds for it or even 2-3% grains from the existing schemes. Attorney General of India K.K. Venugopal, appearing for the Centre, said that its stand is that it can not divert any money from the existing schemes.

"We are not going to frame a scheme today itself but let the government of India give us latest information. Ask your officers to give us information," said CJI to AG.

Court said that it has nothing against Centre but that the central government has to understand one thing. Reading out the affidavits of the states, the CJI said, "Karnataka is implementing many schemes, Haryana said there are migrant workers so they asked Centre if something could be provided. Bihar said it isn't planning to run any community kitchens, Assam stated that will go by centre's decision, Andhra Pradesh is saying food grains are needed which shows that majority states are ready to implement provided some suggestions etc are given by centre."

CJI said that every one admits there is an issue so there should be a humanitarian approach and officers should apply their minds and formulate a model scheme.

"Hunger has to be satisfied," said the CJI, adding that it is election time and so many welfare schemes are being provided to people.

The Supreme Court adjourned the matter for 3 weeks asking the states to file an additional affidavit in 2 weeks and thereafter Centre to respond in one week. Copy of states have to be sent via email to the petitioner and to the Attorney General of India.