New Delhi: The bench comprising of CJI NV Ramana, Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Surya Kant hearing on the Delhi Pollution crisis PIL (Public Interest Litigation) observed on Wednesday that the steps taken by Commission for Air Quality Management are all ad hoc measures.

The Court further said that the commission should conduct a scientific study and prepare a statistical model to reduce the level of pollution. Earlier, in its hearing, the Court had asked the commission to chair a meeting with the chief secretaries and take some emergence measures to curb pollution.

Today SG Tushar Mehta informed the court that due to wind directions, the pollution has come down and is predicted to further lower.

Justice Chandrachud said that all the steps like water sprinklers etc are taken when there is a surge in pollution, whereas the steps have to be taken based on science in advance.

"What needs to be done is that you have to anticipate that the weather is going to become this severe and you have to take steps," said J Chandrachud.

Explaining further he said that the pollution level is very seasonal, a standard has to be set, the model has to be prepared according to seasons based on the last 5 years statistics. The level of pollution is not the same in all the months, the level recorded in November may not be the same in May and steps have to be taken to ensure that Delhi doesn't reach the level where people suffer.

CJI Ramana said that they will not dispose of the matter as long as this seriousness continues. Correcting SG Mehta's statement of 290 AQI, CJI said that it is 381 which means that there is no substantial change in the last two days. He said that interior activities related to electricity, plumbing etc shall be allowed so that people don't starve.

CJI further said that the sum lying in states' labour welfare funds should be utilised to pay the daily wage workers for some days until the ban on construction and other activities is lifted.

Court also questioned Punjab, Haryana and UP if they have conducted any study on stubble and added that the chief secretaries of all states should interact, go to the fields and speak with farmers, involve scientists and find a solution.

The matter will again be heard on 29th November.