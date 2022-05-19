New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday granted interim bail to Samajwadi Party leader Mohd Azam Khan by exercising its jurisdictional powers under Article 142. The court gave him liberty to approach for the regular bail in two weeks till when this interim bail would continue.

The bench comprising of Justice LN Rao, Justice BR Gavai and Justice AS Bopanna passed the order in response to a petition filed by Azam Khan raising concerns over his bail and delay in hearing his bail plea.

Sr Adv Kapil Sibal had appeared for him in the top court and had contended that every week the judge would say he shall give orders, but did not, and they can challenge the order only when it is pronounced. The court also had raised an objection over the delay.

The state of UP had contended that Khan had threatened the investigating officer. Moreover, a major chunk of the cases, around 61, were filed by the private individuals for land grabbing and not the government. He is a habitual offender and that is a ground to not grant him bail, submitted the state. Khan had argued that facts were not disclosed and he would file an application for prosecution of these officers.



Court after hearing the matter in detail, had reserved its order on 17th May 2022. Before his retirement tomorrow, Justice LN Rao gave the verdict.

