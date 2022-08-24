Barmer (Rajasthan): Krishna Kunal, a student of the eighth standard of Government Upper Primary School number 4 was admitted to a hospital after a teacher thrashed him and left him unconscious for late submission of an answer sheet during a test on Tuesday. Kotwali Police Officer Gangaram informed that 13-year-old Kunal was rushed to the hospital and police are probing the incident by talking to the fellow teachers and students of the school and required actions will be taken.

The mother of the victim minor told the media, "on Tuesday, around 20 students of the school carried Kunal in an unconscious condition and everybody panicked and rushed to the hospital."