Chennai: Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and DMK supremo MK Stalin on Wednesday congratulated Punjab Chief Minister-elect Bhagwant Mann hours ahead of his swearing-in ceremony. Taking to Twitter, Stalin said that Tamil Nadu and Punjab share a long history of being vocal about linguistic rights and the rights of States in India.

"My hearty wishes to Thiru.@BhagwantMann, who is swearing-in as Chief Minister of Punjab today. Tamil Nadu & Punjab share a long history of being vocal about linguistic rights & rights of the state in the Indian Union. Wishing the new government in Punjab, a successful tenure," tweeted Stalin.

AAP own 92 out of the 117 seats in the Assembly elections in Punjab and is all set to come to power in the State for the first time.

