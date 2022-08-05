Saran (Bihar): Nine persons died and 25 others lost their eyesight after consuming spurious liquor in the Saran district of Bihar, said some of the villagers. According to reports pouring in, altogether nine persons died after consuming the illicit liquor. Out of nine persons, four died earlier, while two others died midway while they were being taken to the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH). Three persons died while undergoing treatment at the PMCH. Police sources said that deaths were reported due to suspected Methanol poisoning. However, final official confirmation is awaited.

Saran District Magistrate while confirming deaths said that people had consumed spurious liquor due to which several people fell ill. They are undergoing treatment. A medical team has been rushed to Phulwaria village to examine the cause of death. So far, seven people have lost their lives in the tragedy.