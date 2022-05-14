Srinagar (J&K): The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Friday announced that a special investigative team will be formed to probe into all the aspects of Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat's killing. "The Jammu & Kashmir administration will provide a government job to Rahul Bhat's wife in Jammu and financial assistance to the family and will bear the educational expenses of their daughter," Sinha tweeted.

In another tweet, he said, "A decision has been taken to constitute (a) special investigative team to probe all the aspects of the despicable militant attack. The SHO of the police station concerned has also been attached. The LG has also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the kin who have lost their lives during a bus accident in Katra. Rs 1 Lakh would be given to those seriously injured," Sinha said.

