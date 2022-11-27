Rampur(Uttar Pradesh): Samajwadi Party(SP) leader Azam Khan on Saturday accused UP police of creating an atmosphere of terror in the city, and threatening Azam and his family to 'make sure they stay indoors at all times'. He also alleged that the cops 'used foul language, abused his wife', while they constantly ask the masses not to vote for his party.

The SP leader was speaking at a press conference that he called late at night at his residence on Saturday, adding that he has proof for all the allegations he is levelling. "I have the photo and video proofs of all the things they have said and done. But I cannot reveal it to the media because the court would then not consider it a submissible piece of evidence," he said while speaking to the reporters.

Also read: Hate speech case: Azam Khan granted regular bail

"It is shameful for any organisation to stoop this low and use foul language against women. They are breaking down doors, arresting innocent people from the streets, and vehemently asking people not to vote for the Samajwadi Party. The elections are nowhere near, and yet they have created this terrifying atmosphere in the city," he alleged, further adding that his family is being targeted even though he is not a contesting member of the party.

Khan further said that he shall bring this matter to SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav's attention when he is in the city, and urge him to reach out to the Election Commission in this regard. It is likely that the leader will take the matter to the court as he has claimed to have evidence supporting his accusations against the Rampur City Police.