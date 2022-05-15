Udaipur (Rajasthan): Announcing that the Congress will undertake the "Bharat Jodo Yatra" from Kashmir to Kanyakumari from October 2, party president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday said that all the organizational reforms were undertaken at the three days long Chintan Shivir aimed at the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Addressing party leaders and workers at the meeting, Gandhi stressed infusing new energy in the party saying that young and senior leaders have to work in unison to ensure that Congress emerges victorious in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"These reforms will focus on the 2024 Lok Sabha poll. They will cover all aspects of the organization including structure, rules for appointment in party posts, communication, publicity, outreach, and election management," said Gandhi. She also announced that 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan' at the district level will start from June 15 across the country.

The Congress president also said that some decisions taken at the Chintan Shivir were not passed as resolutions but they will soon be on the agenda. Gandhi also announced the formation of a new advisory group saying that although it will not have decision-making power like the Working Committee but its suggestions will be seriously considered by the party.

Her speech also had a lighter moment when she said that senior leaders have to find ways to let other senior leaders participate in the Bharat Jodo Yatra without running out of breath. "Seniors have to find ways how to let other seniors participate in the yatra without running out of breath," said Gandhi.

