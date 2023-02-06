Himachal Pradesh Youtuber Amita Negi urging people to join the 'Save Ladakh' campaign.

Shimla/Kinnaur: Sonam Wangchuk, an engineer turned social reformer campaigning for the cause of protecting environment, has lauded 'Save Ladakh' campaign launched by Amita Negi, a Youtuber from Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur. Negi recently posted a video of herself standing barefoot in a snow-clad mountain there to highlight the changing environment there.

Sharing her video on his personal Twitter handle, Wangchuk praised the Youtuber's determination for taking forward the Save Ladakh campaign. "Salute the sheer determination of Amita Negi who supported the cause from Himachal Pradesh by standing bare feet in sub-zero temperatures in support of #ClimateFast #SaveLadakh," he tweeted on Saturday after Negi uploaded her video in support of his cause for the inclusion of the Union Territory (UT) in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

Amita Negi is a resident of Labrang village in the Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh. She runs a YouTube channel by the name 'Tribal Girl.' In the video shared by Negi, she urged people to come forward to save the environment as glaciers in Ladakh are melting at a fast pace due to unchecked human activities there.

Earlier, Wangchuk had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure the safety and protection of Ladakh as studies show the extinction of nearly two-thirds of the glaciers in the Union Territory. In order to press his demands, he underwent a five-day fast in Ladakh in which he was joined by thousands of people from all over the country.