Sonipat: Just days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the withdrawal of three farmers laws, Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) held a meeting, at the Singhu border on Sunday.

Representatives of many farmers' organizations including Samyukt Kisan Morcha participated in the meeting which was called to discuss the future course of action on farmers' protests after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced repeal of three farm laws. During the meeting, SKM clarified that the movement will be continued until formal decisions have not been taken to withdraw the three laws and the decision should be placed in public domain.

Meanwhile, the national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union from Uttar Pradesh, Rakesh Tikait did not attend the meeting held at the border today. However, Tikait will attend the Mahapanchayat scheduled to be held on November 22 in Lucknow.

In the meeting, it has been also been decided to conduct the Mahapanchayat in Lucknow as per the previous schedule. While the final decision over a protest marches to Parliament on November 29 will be taken in the upcoming meeting scheduled to be held on November 27.

Farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said, "during the meeting, we have decided to continue the previous plans. There will be another meeting of Samyukt Kisan Morcha on November 27. A letter will be written to PM Modi about the remaining demands. We will also ask PM to sack Minister of State for Home Affairs of India, Ajay Mishra Teni in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. An open letter will also be written to PM seeking a law over the minimum support price (MSP), amendments in stubble and electricity bills along with withdrawal of cases against farmers during the farmers' agitation."

