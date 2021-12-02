New Delhi: On the first day after the Centre has issued the guidelines for international travellers as a precautionary measure to curb the spread of the newly reported variant of Covid, six passengers were tested Covid positive on Wednesday.

A total of 11 international flights landed at various airports of the country except for Lucknow from midnight to 4 pm on Wednesday, from 'at risk' countries. These carried 3,476 passengers.

All 3,476 passengers underwent RT-PCR tests, wherein only six passengers were found to be Covid positive.

The samples of the Covid positive passengers have been sent to labs for genomic sequencing. The government continues to keep track of the evolving situation and supporting States/UTs in the fight against the pandemic.

