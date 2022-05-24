Jind: Six people, including two women of a family, died while 17 were injured after the car they were travelling in was hit by a truck in Jind of Haryana on Tuesday, police said. According to the police, the family, which hails from Hidar of Haryana, was returning from Haridwar after immersing the ashes of its kin when their car in which the family members were travelling was hit by a speeding truck near Kandela village in Jind.

The deceased have been identified as Surji Devi (65), wife of deceased Pyare Lal, Channo (45), Sheeshpal (39), Ankush (15), Dhanna (70) and a family relative from Punjab. The injured have been admitted to Jind's Civil Hospital, Dinesh Kumar, in-charge of Sadar police station said and added that the front part of the pickup car had been badly damaged after the collision. He further informed that the condition of five of the injured is said to be critical and has been referred to PGI Rohtak. The driver of the truck, who fled the spot, has been taken into custody.