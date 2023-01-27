Kolkata: The situation along the eastern border with China is stable but unpredictable due to undefined perceptions about the boundary, GOC-in-C, Eastern Command, Lt Gen R P Kalita said. The Eastern Command takes care of the LAC in the Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim sectors.

"The whole problem stems from the fact that the border between India and China is undefined. There are different perceptions about the Line of Actual Control (LAC) which lead to problems. As of now the situation in the eastern side of the border is stable but unpredictable due to different perceptions about the border, " he said at a Meet the Press programme at the Press Club, Kolkata.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in Parliament on December 13 that the Chinese troops tried to unilaterally change the status quo in the Yangtse area in Arunachal Pradesh but the Indian Army compelled them to retreat with its firm and resolute response.

Calling the China-India border situation "stable at the moment", Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong told Indian Ambassador to China Pradeep Kumar Rawat that the two sides should stand high and look far, and view bilateral relations from a comprehensive and long-term perspective.

Sun said that as the situation at the border is currently stable, both India and China should implement the important consensus between the leaders of the two nations, and also strengthen communication, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China said in an official statement.

"The China-India border situation is generally stable at the moment, and is switching from emergency response to normalized management and control," Weidong said.

Sun Weidong, took the position of deputy foreign minister of China in November after completing his tenure in India as China's Ambassador for three years. Sun met Indian Ambassador to China Pradeep Kumar Rawat on January 18 and briefed him on the great significance of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC).