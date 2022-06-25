Chandigarh(Punjab): Punjabi singer Mankirt Aulakh has got a clean chit from AGTF in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case. According to reports, Punjab police have given a clean chit to Punjabi singer Mankirat Aulakh as his name never came up during the investigation. Further, Mankirt himself has said several times that he is being dragged into the matter.

As per reports, after the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala, gangster Davinder Bambiha group had alleged that singer Mankirt Aulakh was involved in the matter and alleged that Mankirt used to inform the Lawrence gang about all Punjabi singers after which the police investigated the matter.

Following the allegations made by the gangster Davinder Bambiha gang, Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) ​​ADGP Pramod Ban said that Aulakh's name has not come up in the investigation. Hence, Aulakh will not be questioned in this regard, he added.

Also read: Sidhu Moosewala death: Gangsters won't be spared at any cost, says Bhagwant Mann

Earlier, Mankirt Aulakh released a video and explained on social media that "No matter how bad someone makes me. No matter how many false rumors are spread. I don't even think about it. Maybe a mother loses her son. I have been receiving threats for over a year. It is not uncommon to live in such a sensitive environment mentally and physically every day. What is wrong if I isolate myself in such a sensitive environment to be safe. Don't blame anyone without getting to the bottom of it "