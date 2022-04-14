Amritsar: A Sikh pilgrim from Haryana who was on his way to Pakistan to celebrate Baisakhi died of a heart attack at the Rawalpindi railway station on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Nashabar Singh, son of Kaka Singh Barsat, a resident of Karnal, Haryana. After completing the paperwork, Nishabar Singh's body was sent to India from Pakistan through the Attari border in the evening. Singh, who was traveling by train with Indian Sikh pilgrims on April 12, to celebrate the holy day of Baisakhi suffered a heart attack at around 11 pm at the Rawalpindi railway station and died on the spot.

The caretaker of Gurdwara Dehra Sahib, Lahore, Azrat Abbas informed that his body was taken to Mio Hospital, Lahore in the morning. The body was handed over to the relatives of the deceased at the Attari border of India. Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee President Harjinder Singh Dhami arranged for an ambulance from Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, and the body was sent to Karnal, Haryana.

Nishabar Singh was born in Pakistan in 1939, but after the partition, he came to India. Nishabar Singh died at the place where he was born.

