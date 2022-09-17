Mansa (Punjab): The two main shooters of the gang involved in the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala were sent to seven days police remand by Mansa court on Saturday. The two Mandeep Singh, alias Toofan (24), of Batala and Manpreet Singh, alias Mani Rayya (30), of Amritsar were wanted by the state police for the last few years in various cases of murder, dacoity, extortion, drugs and arms trafficking.

The two, DGP Gaurav Yadav said on Friday, were arrested from Amritsar. Besides the two, Deepak Mundi, Kapil Pandit, Rajinder Joker and Bittu, who were arrested in the same case, were also produced in court on Saturday. The court sent them to police remand for 6 days.