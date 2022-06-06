Chandigarh: The Punjab police found the involvement of 10 sharpshooters in connection with the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. The police said that they will arrest the culprits very soon while the police are also conducting continuous raids. All 10 suspected sharpshooters are said to be linked to the Lawrence gang and belong to Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan.

According to police sources, one of the shooters is confirmed to be from Rajasthan. While not only Punjab, but the Haryana and Rajasthan police are also looking for the shooters. On Sunday, Bishnoi was produced before the Patiala House Court, which remanded him in police custody for five more days. "The Delhi police didn't mention the Sidhu Singh Moosewala case in their remand application. But, he was remanded in five more days of police custody," said advocate Vishal Chopra, the counsel of Bishnoi.