Churu (Rajasthan): The Punjab police on Monday said they arrested history-sheeter Arshad Ali belonging to the gang of Lawrence Bishnoi in connection with singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case from Churu in Rajasthan. Under the supervision of CI Jogendrapal Singh of Mansar police station of Punjab, Arshad Ali was arrested. Arshad Ali, a resident of Sardarshahr, is a history-sheeter, and there are about a dozen cases registered against him.

His role in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case was suspected. A history sheet was opened against Ali in May 2022 and he was brought amid tight security consisting of CI Jogendrapal Singh, Sub-Inspector Dilip Singh, ASI Pal Singh and Amarjeet Singh, and head constable Manjit Singh to the Churu district jail.

SP Digant Anand said, "the role of history-sheeter Arshad Ali of Sardarshahr Police Station has been suspicious in a vehicle involved in the Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case. Due to this, about a month-and-a-half ago, the Punjab police had also come to Sardarshahr. Based on a tip-off, the police team raided a house in Sawai Delana village of Tehsil. But, they returned empty-handed from there."

According to sources, Bolero used in the Moose Wala murder was linked to the accused Arshad Ali. This Bolero was purchased in the month of February from Fatehpur resident Aditya. The vehicle was taken by Bikaner's hardcore criminal Rohit Godara through his henchman Mahendra Saharan.

Mahendra Saharan further gave this car to Arshad Ali, a resident of Sardarshahr. From Sardarshahr itself, this Bolero reached Punjab via Fatehabad. The shooters of the Bishnoi gang used this vehicle to target Sidhu Moose Wala and shot at him in broad daylight on May 29.