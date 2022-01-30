Chandigarh: BJP is entering the fray with its two new allies Punjab Lok Congress Party (PLC) and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) in the Punjab Assembly polls. In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) chief Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa spoke about his party's prospects and issues related to the state.

Excerpts from a tete-a-tete

Question: In the election, the equations at the grassroots level have been changed completely, new political equations have also emerged and some new players entered the field. From your long political experience, what kind of political situation do you see in Punjab at present?

Answer: This time the politics of Punjab have changed completely. No one could have imagined that such a change would take place. The way the farmers struggled in the first year was very bitter. The unity of the peasants won the battle. This movement was supported by all political parties.

Not only that, the movement received support not only from the countrymen but also from abroad. The situation changed further when the Central government withdrew the three farm laws. Because a section of farmers entered the fray, we cannot predict what will happen in the coming days.

Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa of Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) speaking to Bhupinder Jistu, bureau chief of ETV Bharat

Q: Do you think the farmers' anger against the BJP could affect your alliance?

A: Some of them are still angry. Because they agitated braving the summer, cold and rain and they won the battle with unity. But the situation in Punjab has deteriorated drastically as industries are in dire straits. Similarly, the agriculture sector is in a bad shape. The development in Punjab came to a grinding halt. The farmers are in debt. So, we should think about what should we do to overcome that.

Q: You are contesting in 15 seats in alliance with the BJP. Do you think that you should get more seats?

A: We wanted to get three or four more seats. But, we did not get it, but we asked for the seats we could win. It all happens in an alliance. We also decided that whoever can win the seats should contest in those seats. Whatever happened happened. We are still negotiating for one or two seats. But, we have tried to fight them on which we can win.