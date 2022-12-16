Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday signed an MoU with the Hinduja Group for investing Rs 35,000 crore in various sectors in the State. The latest agreement with the transnational conglomerate involves massive investments in 11 sectors in the state including renewable energy, media and entertainment, rural economic development, cyber security, commercial automobiles, banking-finance, health, infrastructure, education, manufacturing and new technology.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed at a meeting at 'Varsha', the official residence of the CM, with G P Hinduja, Ashok Hinduja, Prakash Hinduja, former MLA Captain Abhijit Adsul, Principal Secretary of Industries Department Dr Harshdeep Kamble and other dignitaries in presence.

The state has garnered a whopping Rs 70,000 crore investment proposal in the past two days. Officials opine that the investments will lead to 50,000 youths getting jobs, in both government and private sectors. This has come after the Shinde government was criticised heavily by the opposition for the flight of projects.

With Maharashtra having the highest number of startups in the country owing to its conducive environment for investment and skilled manpower, a single-window scheme for industrial licenses was also launched. Apart from this, the first phase of the Nagpur-Shirdi Maharashtrian Prosperity Highway between Nagpur-Mumbai was recently inaugurated in the financial capital.

