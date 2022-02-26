Lucknow: Muslim votes, especially from the Shia community, play an important role in UP elections. In the 403 seats UP legislature; the overall 20% Muslim population in the state, has an impact on 150 seats. On the other hand, Muslim Cleric Maulana Kalve Jawad's recent remarks favoring BJP were also doing rounds on the Social Media circle. ETV Bharat in a reality check put up a poser to Shia leader Turaz Zaidi about Shia Community's support to the BJP in UP assembly elections 2022.

Shia leader Turaz Zaidi said, all the nationalist Muslims support Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). "BJP has fulfilled all that the party has promised in its slogans like Sab Ka Saath, Sab Ka Samman, and Sab Ka Vikas. The party worked without any discrimination or prejudice and its outcome will be known to all on March 10."

"Yogi Adityanath is returning as UP chief minister again. BJP's contribution to the education sector was immense. They gave laptops and Qurans, especially in Madarsas. Article 370 was abrogated during the BJP rule. During the pandemic, free rations were provided to Hindu as well as Muslim families without any discrimination," said Zaidi.

On the other hand, Shia scholar Maulana Kalbe Sibtain Noori, said, "Majority of leaders in BJP don't give wrong statements and I respect those leaders. But, the statement that Shia votes go to BJP, I don't agree with this. It is not true. Besides, clerics or religious leaders should not ask Muslim electors to vote for a particular political party. Muslim voters have rights to exercise their franchise independently."